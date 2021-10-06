South Carolina lawmakers OK $92 million in prison upgrades

State News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE: Generic jail/prison corridor (Photo credit: Getty)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina corrections officials will move forward with $92 million in improvement projects at prisons statewide after lawmakers’ approval.

The Post and Courier reports the Joint Bond Review Committee’s Tuesday approval marks the state’s largest one-year investment in prison improvements.

The upgrades will include new fire alarms, cell locks and observation towers.

Lawmakers have acknowledged the need to front-burner prison improvements after a deadly 2018 riot at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville. But the coronavirus pandemic upended plans to spend $100 million last year.

Now the Department of Corrections estimates inflation has added 17% to costs so some projects may be put on hold.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store