GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Following the historic ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, South Carolina lawmakers and organizations released their opinions about the ruling.

The state’s Attorney General, Alan Wilson, said, “I have always thought Roe v. Wade was bad policy, was wrongly decided, and not supported by the constitution.”

However, democratic leaders are expressing their concern.

U.S. House Majority Whip James Clyburn said, “That case, I think is a giant step backwards.”

Clyburn took a stand against the decision shortly after it was announced Friday morning.

“This is the first time in the history of the country, that the Supreme Court has taken away a right such as this one,” Clyburn said.

He also tweeted, “Today’s SCOTUS ruling further establishes right-wing republican justices’ radical disregard for individual rights & settled precedent.”

7NEWS also spoke with a pregnancy center in the Upstate who said for them, this is a huge victory.

“We’re just crazy excited about all the babies that will get to live now, and yet we grieve the ones who lost their life before this great decision,” Director of Carolina Pregnancy Center Alexia Newman.

Planned Parenthood sent a statement to us that read, “Lawmakers need to stay out of the personal decisions of patients, their families and their providers, especially when the overwhelming majority of South Carolina residents support the legal right to obtain an abortion.”

Several pregnancy centers in the Upstate said they have set up increased security for Friday night, for any possible protests.

South Carolina Representative Todd Rutherford sent out a statement expressing his concern that what he calls extremists in the state could pass an abortion ban without exceptions for rape, incest or to protect the life of the mother.