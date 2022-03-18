COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections on Friday announced that it has been approved to carry out execution by firing squad amid a shortage of lethal injection drugs.

Legislation requiring inmates to choose between electric chair, firing squad, and lethal injection drugs (if available) was passed into law in 2021. However, the necessary facilities for carrying out executions by firing squad were not available at the time that legislation took effect.

After $53,600 worth of updates, “the Capital Punishment Facility at Broad River Correctional Institution has been renovated to include the capacity to perform an execution by firing squad.”

A metal chair with restraints was added in the corner of the death chamber for the inmate to sit during the execution. The chair is “away from the current electric chair, which cannot be moved.” The chair faces a wall with a rectangular opening roughly 15 feet away. The firing squad will stand behind the wall and fire through the opening.

Bullet-resistant glass was also installed between the witness room and the death chamber. Witnesses will be able to see the right side of the inmate, but will not have a head-on view. Witnesses will not be able to see the firing squad.

Additionally, protocols for carrying out death by firing squad have been finalized. SCDC provided the following overview: