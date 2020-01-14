South Carolina officer fired after off-duty gun incident

State News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff’s employee has been fired following a roadway incident involving a gun.

Detention deputy Christopher Robert Erikson, 38, was dismissed Sunday following his arrest, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

News outlets reported he was charged with showing a personal weapon to another driver during an off-duty incident that occurred while he was driving and got out of his vehicle to confront a fellow motorist.

It was unclear whether Erikson had a lawyer to speak on his behalf Monday.

Erikson had worked for the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office for five years and was assigned to the jail.

