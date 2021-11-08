South Carolina plans to sue Biden over vaccine mandate for health care workers

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina plans to sue President Joe Biden over a vaccine mandate for health care workers, according to a release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Wilson said the lawsuit will be filed “in the very near future.”

“President Biden has once again overstepped his legal authority and overreached his power,” Wilson said in a statement. “The President is not above the law. I fully support the rights of our healthcare heroes in opposition to mandatory COVID vaccines.”

This comes after South Carolina and other states filed a lawsuit against Biden over the vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster also banned state cabinet agencies from enforcing any federal vaccine mandate.

A U.S. appeals court has temporarily blocked a vaccine mandate for employers with more than 100 employees.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store