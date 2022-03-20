IRMO, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina school board member has filed libel lawsuits against two district residents connected to a Facebook group that has been critical of the member.

The State of Columbia reports that Lexington-Richland 5 Vice Chair Ken Loveless is suing Kevin Scully and Leslie Stiles.

Scully has made critical comments about Loveless in a Facebook group called Deep Dive into D5.

Stiles administers the Facebook Group. Stiles is declining comment, while Scully could not be reached.

A lawyer for Loveless says he won’t comment beyond the court filings.

The 17,000-student district is in suburban Columbia.