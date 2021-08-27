South Carolina sees 3rd highest COVID-19 case count since pandemic began

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina reported its third highest single-day COVID-19 case count since the pandemic began Friday.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), 6,697 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on August 25.

COVID-19 cases per day in South Carolina (From: SCDHEC)

The state has only seen higher case counts on two occasions, January 6 (7,680 cases) and January 8 (7,450 cases).

DHEC said that just two months ago, South Carolina saw back-to-back days of fewer than 100 cases statewide.

The state hasn’t seen back-to-back days of fewer than 1,000 cases in more than a month.

“Without a corresponding surge in vaccinations to meet this challenge and universal indoor masking in public places, my fear is that more grim milestones are ahead,” said DHEC Director Dr. Ed Simmer.

“My hope, however, is that we will rise to meet this challenge by getting all eligible South Carolinians vaccinated so together we can end this pandemic,” said Dr. Simmer.

DHEC also reported 39 additional confirmed or probable COVID-19 deaths in the state Friday.

2,138 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 which is up 11.4 percent from a week earlier.

513 COVID-19 patients are currently in the ICU with 329 on a ventilator.

There have been a total of 714,265 COVID-19 cases statewide with 10,452 deaths.