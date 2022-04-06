COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s newest senator has been sworn into office.

Sen. Mike Reichenbach became the chamber’s newest member Tuesday, a week after he won a special election for his Florence County district with 90% of the vote.

Reichenbach is a political newcomer and a car dealership owner in Florence. He is the Senate’s only Black Republican.

Reichenbach is filling out the last two-and-a-half years of the term of Sen. Hugh Leatherman a Republican who died last year after serving more than 40 years.

Reichenbach ran promising to bring more economic growth to his region. He also favors the right to bear arms and opposes abortion.