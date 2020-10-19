South Carolina sets new record for absentee ballot voting

State News

by: The Associated Press, WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Ballot box vote election primary generic_60087

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WSPA) — More than half a million South Carolinians have cast absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 election.

That eclipses the state’s prior record for advance voting set during the 2016 presidential race.

Data from the state election commission shows 535,244 voters had returned their ballots by Monday afternoon.

That’s about 30,000 more absentee ballots than those cast in the 2016 general election.

The state Legislature adjusted voting rules for both the June primaries and the November election due to the coronavirus pandemic — allowing all voters to vote absentee.

The state estimates more than a million absentee ballots could be cast for the general election.

South Carolina Absentee Ballots Returned by Method:

Ballots returned by county and method:

CountyTotalMail-inIn Person
Greenville41,22926,17915,050
Spartanburg29,10012,28516,815
Anderson15,5956,0029,593
Oconee9,4684,2655,203
Pickens6,9682,1834,785
Greenwood6,4573,0573,400
Laurens4,1691,4492,720
Cherokee3,7887673,021
Abbeville2,8569111,945
Union1,9344051,529
(As of October 19; Data from South Carolina Election Commission)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories