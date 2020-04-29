Live Now
South Carolina social distancing score drops to “F”; lowest score in the country

State News

Social Distancing Date from Unacast, as of April 28.

(WBTW) – South Carolina’s Social Distancing score has dropped to an “F,” according to Unacast.

South Carolina reportedly has a “D” in reducing mobility, an “F” in there being less than 55 percent in non-essential visits, and an “F” in having less than a 40% decrease in encounters compared to the nationwide rate.

Anderson, Cherokee, Greenwood, Pickens and Spartanburg counties all received “F” grades. Greenville, Laurens, Oconee and Union counties received “D” grades. Click here to see the grad for each county.

Unacast uses geospatial human mobility insights to show the change in non-essential visits made and average mobility (based on distance traveled) throughout the area before and during the outbreak.

Unacast compares this data to other parts of the country and considers the amount of positive COVID-19 cases that area has when determining a grade.

South Carolina is the only state in the country to receive an “F” grade.

