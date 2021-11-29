South Carolina State Museum to transform planetarium dome into snow globe for the holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina State Museum in Columbia is bringing the holiday spirit with extended hours, free hot chocolate, kids’ activities, and more on Thursday, December 2 from 5 PM- 7 PM.

The evening will also feature screenings of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4-D and the planetarium experience, Laser Holidays.

At the end of the evening, guests will be invited outside to see the lighting of the planetarium dome as it transforms into a giant snow globe. The dome will be lit up every night after dark throughout the holiday season.

Other fun features of the celebration include extended hours at the Cotton Mill Exchange for shopping, a make-your-own LED reindeer hat activity for kids, and the ability to purchase treats from the Crescent Cafe.

The cost of a general admission ticket for the evening will be up to guests as the Museum has a ‘Pay as You May’ program. Guests can choose to pay $1, $5, $10, or nothing and have access to all four floor of exhibition space. The one exception, however, is for the 4D screening and planetarium shows which will carry a set ticket price of $5 each.

Proceeds from ‘Pay as You May’ general admission will go to the South Carolina State Museum Foundation in support of museum educational programs.

