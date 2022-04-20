COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina Supreme Court orders halt to planned execution by firing squad with temporary stay.

We previously reported that Richard Moore selected death by firing squad after more than two decades on death row for killing a convenience store clerk in Spartanburg in 1999.

“Methods of execution of electrocution and firing squad is unconstitutional,” Justice 360 Executive Director Lindsey Vann said.

Vann represents Moore and three other death row inmates in an ongoing lawsuit.

“They can be forced to choose between electrocution and firing squad and not have the option to elect lethal injection,” she said.

The claim is the force of choice is unconstitutional, since lethal injection was the default method at the time of sentencing.

The reason for the halt to the planned exeucation has not been released.