South Carolina surpasses 400,000 coronavirus cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina surpassed 400,000 coronavirus cases Tuesday as the state also announced changes to how they calculate the percent positive rate.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there were 1,554 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 32 additional confirmed deaths.

There have now been 400,472 confirmed cases statewide along with 6,599 deaths.

DHEC also changed the way the agency calculates the percent positive for cases to more closely match how the rate is calculated elsewhere in the country, including by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While DHEC says the percent positive rate will be lower with the new calculation method, that does not mean that the level of community spread has decreased.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Tuesday (25,112) was 8.8%.

1,832 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 401 of those patients are in the ICU with 245 on a ventilator.

There have now been a total of 5,026,688 tests conducted in South Carolina since the pandemic began.