Special called Senate session will focus on November election

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- The 2020 fiscal budget, the state’s response to the coronavirus and the November election are 3 big items South Carolina lawmakers will address when they return to the State House.

Half of the SC’s General Assembly will be back in Columbia in 2 weeks. Senate President Harvey Peeler sent a release out Monday saying the Senate will consider updates to the state’s election laws.

“The minimum we’re going to do is what we did in the primaries. In the primaries we added a pandemic as reason to vote absentee,” said Senator Mike Fanning.

Members of the House will be in chambers 2 weeks after the Senate’s return. Lawmakers there are hoping for similar election changes and discussion on how to handle the current USPS issues.

Representative Gary Clary explained, “With the postal service problems we have now, we need to have drop boxes at police stations, or libraries or some secured area.”

Once members of the House return, the state’s budget will be up for discussion.

“We don’t know where we are with a budget. We’re operating a continuing resolution, which is basically last year’s budget rolled into one. But what kind of revenue are we seeing?” added Rep. Clary.

Lawmakers will also evaluate and update the state’s response to COVID-19.

Senator Fanning continued, “SC is 4th worst state in country. If it was a country, it would be the 4th worst country in the world in terms of COVID deaths. And the worry we have cut testing in half at a time when we need to be doing more testing.”

The Senate will return to chambers September 2nd. The House will return September 15th.

The state still has about $600 million in CARES Act funding to spend on the state’s COVID-19 response. The state’s economic advisors are expected to release a new outlook for the 2020 budget by the end of the month.