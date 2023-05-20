ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A St. Helena Island woman was charged with murder after allegedly drowning her child and attempting to drown another child, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Early Friday morning, around 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Sam Doyle Drive after receiving a 911 call saying a woman was attempting to drown her child. Based on the information provided by dispatch, deputies immediately detained 37-year-old Jamie Bradley-Brun.

During a sweep of the home, law enforcement found six-year-old Mackaya Bradley-Brun deceased.

Based on a preliminary investigation, deputies say the woman most likely drowned the six-year-old child first, then attempted to drown an additional 8-year-old child who was in the home but the child pleas for help and woke other people in the home who intervened and called 911.

Jamie Bradley-Brun was arrested and charged with both murder and attempted murder. She is being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

SLED is assisting BCSO in the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story.