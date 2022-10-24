COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — State election officials said Monday’s turnout on the first day of early voting set a new record.

As of late Monday afternoon, approximately 40,000 people voted early.

The South Carolina State Election Commission said this is nearly double the previous one-day record for early voting set on June 10th, the final day of early voting in the statewide primaries earlier this year.

Back in mid-May, lawmakers changed the state’s election laws and created a two-week early voting period for statewide elections.

Lynn Teague said this no-excuse early voting period gives voters more opportunities to cast their ballot.

“This should enable people to vote more conveniently in a way that puts less stress on a machinery on Election Day,” Teague said. “This is a good thing for both the voter and people having to handle the voting.”

There were no major issues reported at polling places Monday.

However, the state’s election commission website, scvotes.gov was down. Officials said the outage was caused by high traffic volume.

The site was back up and running by the afternoon. State election officials said the issues did not impact anyone’s ability to vote earlier and did not compromise the election in any way.

For a list of early voting locations in your county click here.