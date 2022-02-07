State Museum working on plan to house John C. Calhoun statue, monitor conservation

FILE | The John C. Calhoun statue was removed from its pedestal and lowered to the ground in Marion Square on June 24, 2020.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A statue of John C. Calhoun, which once towered over Marion Square in downtown Charleston, may soon have a new home in Columbia.

The South Carolina State Museum announced Monday it has been working in collaboration with the City of Charleston on what was described as an extended loan agreement for the Calhoun statue and preserved portions of the monument.

According to the museum, attorneys are working to finalize a memorandum of understanding in regard to the loan. It will be subject to approval by the SC State Museum Commission and Charleston City Council.

Leaders with the museum said it would help coordinate transportation and would monitor the conservation of the statue and its associated artifacts.

“I’d like to thank the State Museum and everyone else who had a hand in this very fine outcome. As I’ve said from the start, I don’t support erasing history, but rather, serious efforts to place complicated figures such as Mr. Calhoun in their full context. And, in this instance, I can’t imagine a more appropriate institution to perform that valuable public service than the SC State Museum,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.

The statue has been in storage since it was removed from its pedestal in June 2020, with an understanding that it would be placed securely in a museum or educational center. But following its removal from Marion Square, several educational institutions and museums have refused placement.

That was until Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg received a letter from the director of a Los Angeles visual arts center where they hoped to add the statue to a temporary display that, as they described, would present an understanding of key issues.

Charleston’s Commission on History discussed the matter last year but a completed decision was never made on whether to ship the statue off to the west coast.

“The State Museum looks forward to working with Mayor Tecklenburg and the City of Charleston,” said John F. McCabe, Chairman of the South Carolina State Museum Commission. “We believe the museum will be an important resource in determining an appropriate resolution to the care and interpretation of the monument.”

The State Museum is currently exploring options for transportation and safe storage for the monument.