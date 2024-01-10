(WSPA) – State officials are warning those with friends or family held in the state prison system to beware of a new scam falsely promising to release their loved ones from prison in exchange for money.

The South Carolina Department of Probation, parole and Pardon Services and the state Department of Corrections said on Wednesday they are aware of a new scam targeting families of inmates.

As part of the scam, callers, pretending to be agents of the SCDPPS or SCDC, tell victims their loved ones will be released early from prison if the victims will pay for an ankle monitor for them to wear while on parole.

Victims are told the money has to be sent through an electronic cash transfer such as Venmo, Zelle, Paypal, Cash App, MoneyPak or gift cards.

The agencies said the calls are a type of scam called “spoofing” and scammers can “spoof” a phone number on a caller ID so it falsely appears to be from a court or law enforcement agency.

The agencies said no representative with SCDPPPS or SCDC would ever call to ask a person for money in exchange for early release.

If you are called by someone promising early release in exchange for money, you are encouraged to hang up and report the scam to the FTC at 1-877-382-4357 or go online to ReportFraud.ftc.gov.