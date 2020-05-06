State to test all residents and staff at SC nursing homes for coronavirus

FILE – In this March 3, 2020, file photo, Hawaii state Department of Health microbiologist Mark Nagata demonstrates the process for testing a sample for coronavirus at the department’s laboratory in Pearl City, Hawaii. An Associated Press analysis shows that some of the least-populated states, such as Hawaii, with relatively few coronavirus cases received an out-sized proportion of the $150 billion in federal money that was designed to address virus-related expenses. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced that residents and staff members at all nursing homes in South Carolina will be tested for the coronavirus.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the agency will begin testing next week with help from LabCorp and two nursing home associations – the South Carolina Healthcare Association and Leading Age America.

Approximately 40,000 residents and staff members at 194 nursing homes in the state will be tested.

The first phase of testing will include 15,000 residents and staff at 74 facilities beginning May 11.

DHEC said they anticipate statewide testing at all 194 facilities to be complete by the end of May.

“Many of us have family, friends and loved ones in these types of care facilities,” said DHEC Director Rick Toomey.

“Across the country, COVID-19 has drastically impacted the residents and workers at nursing homes, and we want South Carolinians to know that DHEC is doing everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19, especially for the vulnerable populations who reside at these care facilities.”