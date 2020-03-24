‘Stay at home’ order issued for Charlotte, Mecklenburg Co.

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSPA) – Mecklenburg County, which includes the side of Charlotte, has issued a “Stay at Home” order to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
The order will go into effect Thursday, March 26 at 8:00am and will be in effect through April 16.
READ: The full Stay at Home order from Mecklenburg County
Residents are directed to shelter at home and limit movements outside their homes beyond essential needs.
What you can do under the order:
- Go to the grocery, convenience or warehouse store
- Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities
- Visiting a health care professional for medical services that cannot be provided virtually (call first)
- Go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery or drive-thru
- Care for or support a friend or family member
- Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog and be in nature for exercise – just keep at least six feet between you and others
- Walk your pets and take them to veterinarian if necessary
- Help someone to get necessary supplies
- Receive deliveries from any business which delivers
What you should not do under the order:
- Go to work unless you are providing essential services as defined by this Order
- Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need
- Maintain less than 6 feet of distance from others when you go out
- Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility or other residential care facility, except for limited exceptions as provided on the facility websites
- Travel except for essential travel and activities