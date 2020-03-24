‘Stay at home’ order issued for Charlotte, Mecklenburg Co.

In this July 17, 2012 photo the skyline of Charlotte, N.C., is shown. Much was made about Charlotte emerging on the big stage when Democrats awarded their 2012 national convention to the city last year. But the tidy city of gleaming skyscrapers built with money during the flush years of banking is more in its middle age, trying to reinvent itself without cutting all the ties to its big cash past. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSPA) – Mecklenburg County, which includes the side of Charlotte, has issued a “Stay at Home” order to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

The order will go into effect Thursday, March 26 at 8:00am and will be in effect through April 16.

READ: The full Stay at Home order from Mecklenburg County

Residents are directed to shelter at home and limit movements outside their homes beyond essential needs.

What you can do under the order:

Go to the grocery, convenience or warehouse store

Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities

Visiting a health care professional for medical services that cannot be provided virtually (call first)

Go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery or drive-thru

Care for or support a friend or family member

Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog and be in nature for exercise – just keep at least six feet between you and others

Walk your pets and take them to veterinarian if necessary

Help someone to get necessary supplies

Receive deliveries from any business which delivers

What you should not do under the order:

Go to work unless you are providing essential services as defined by this Order

Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need

Maintain less than 6 feet of distance from others when you go out

Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility or other residential care facility, except for limited exceptions as provided on the facility websites

Travel except for essential travel and activities