HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The mother of Stephen Smith is working to exhume her son’s body for an independent autopsy.

Investigators said her son, Stephen Smith, died back in 2015 in Hampton County in what was then ruled a hit-and-run.

Attorneys said Stephen Smith was friends with Buster Murduagh before he died.

State agents said while investigating the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh in 2021, they found enough evidence that pushed them to reopen the investigation.

On Monday morning, attorneys for Smith’s family said there is reason to believe his death was not just a simple hit-and-run.

“We think that he did not die on that road that fateful night we think there are other reasons and other causes that caused his death,” said Eric Bland, who is representing Sandy Smith.

Attorneys are asking that Smith’s body be exhumed in the next 10 days.

Before the press conference Monday morning, Buster Murdaugh released the following statement: “I have tried my best to ignore the vicious rumors about my involvement in Stephen Smith’s tragic death that continue to be published in the media as I grieve over the brutal murders of my mother and brother… These baseless rumors of my involvement with Stephen and his death are false. I unequivocally deny any involvement in his death, and my heart foes out to the Smith family. Buster Murdaugh

Video Above: Press conference held by the attorneys of Sandy Smith, Stephen Smith’s mother