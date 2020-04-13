1  of  17
Storms kill North Carolina resident when tree falls on home

State News
Posted: / Updated:

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities say one person has died when a tree fell on a home during severe storms that moved through the area.

Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Mike Burns said by phone that the person died around 6 a.m. Monday when the storms knocked over the tree. Burns declined to release the person’s identity. Davidson County is northeast of Charlotte along Interstate 85.

The National Weather Service said there were reports of snapped trees and high winds in the area. Multiple tornado and thunderstorm warnings were in effect for the central part of North Carolina Monday morning.

No other deaths were immediately reported statewide. A woman in Charlotte was injured after a large tree fell on her residence.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

