(WSPA) – The South Carolina Supreme Court will hear the challenge to the state’s new abortion ban Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m.

7NEWS’s Jason Raven recently reported that Governor Henry McMaster signed S.474 into law surrounded by a group of Republican state lawmakers on May 25 that immediately took effect.

Not long after South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed a six-week abortion ban into law, abortion providers in the state filed a lawsuit challenging the new restrictions.