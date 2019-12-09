Surfside Beach chiropractor accused of assaulting patient

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A chiropractor was arrested after a client accused him of inappropriately touching her.

Albert Lamanna, 69, of Garden City, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree assault and battery. He was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

A Surfside Beach police report said the incident happened at ALMS Clinical Associates Sept. 10.

In the report, the woman said she had been a patient of his since May 2018.

On the day of the incident, the woman claimed Lamanna said he had forgotten something and left the exam room after he asked her to lay on her stomach.

When he returned to the exam room, the report said he ‘asked for permission to work on her buttocks area, to which she agreed.’

The report continued that the victim ‘said the suspect reached into her pants, under all garments, touching and rubbing her bare buttocks. She said that the suspect then pulled her pants, and undergarments down which exposed her buttock and genitals.’

That’s when Lamanna allegedly ‘continued to touch her buttock in a manner that made her feel very uncomfortable and that caused her to become fearful.’

The woman said Lamanna hadn’t done this in any prior visits.

Dr. Lamanna established the ALMS Chiropractic Center in 1995, according to the practice’s website.

