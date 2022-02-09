Surfside Beach to put $180,000 toward new police vehicle, cameras and pier

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach Town Council Tuesday night approved a committee request to provide $55,000 to the police department for new equipment and $155,000 for pier funding.

The town’s police department plans to add additional beachfront wireless cameras and a new low-speed vehicle that would include emergency equipment such as a light bar and sirens. The money will come from last year’s accommodations tax fund.

The town’s Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee met on Jan. 20 and recommended the funding.

Council members also approved the first reading of an ordinance to amend the town’s 2021-22 fiscal year budget.