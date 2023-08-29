CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect has been arrested for first degree murder after a UNC faculty member was shot and killed Monday afternoon.

CBS 17 previously reported UNC was on a lockdown for more than three hours for an active shooter alert. University of North Carolina Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz confirmed a faculty member was shot and killed in a campus building.

Arrest warrants stated that the “defendant unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did kill and murder Zijie Yan.”

The warrant said Qi had a 9mm pistol handgun on educational property at UNC-Chapel Hill.

According to a UNC faculty website, Yan was a professor in the Applied Physical Sciences Department.

Zijie Yan. (Photo from UNC Applied Sciences)

He received a dual B.S. Materials Science and Engineering, Computer Science and an M.S. in Physical Electronics from Huazhong University of Science and Technology. Yan received a Ph.D. in Materials Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and spent his postdoc at the University of Chicago.

Tailei Qi was booked in the Orange County Detention Center Tuesday morning. He will appear in court Tuesday at 2 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.