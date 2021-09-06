Suspect in Georgia shooting that injured 7 is apprehended

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Police say the suspect in a Georgia shooting that injured seven people as large crowds celebrated a college football victory has been apprehended.

Athens Clarke-County police said 21-year-old Pharoah Devonell Williams turned himself in at the Wilkes County Jail as police searched for him.

Police Lt. Shaun Barnett said Williams is being charged with seven counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police said the shooting happened in downtown Athens at around 2 a.m. Sunday after a large fight broke out and a man with a gun opened fire into the crowd.