NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting Thursday night in Newberry County.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said 911 received a call after 9 p.m. from a resident on Little Egypt Road in the Whitmire section stating that an individual was in the yard beating on their home and firing a weapon.

While the caller remained on the phone, deputies said the incident escalated when the individual attempted to break into the home.

The caller told first responders the suspect was on their back porch trying to enter the door when deputies said the suspect shot in the home.

Authorities said the caller was able to provide them with the suspect’s name and then stated that the individual had walked away to their residence located nearby.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they approached the suspect’s home and requested that the individual step outside.

Authorities said the suspect approached the doorway armed with a rifle.

Deputies asked the suspect to drop their weapon and the suspect pointed the weapon at a deputy. The deputy then discharged their weapon and shot the suspect.

Whitmire Rescue Squad and Newberry County EMS responded to the scene and determined there were no vital signs.

The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has not identified the individual at this time.

The deputy involved in the shooting was not injured but has been placed on administrative leave according to the sheriff’s office.

SLED was immediately requested due to policy to investigate the incident.