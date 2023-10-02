FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad sheriff’s office has arrested people in connection to running a prostitution operation.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, detectives worked with Homeland Security Investigation about complaints they had received of “illegal massage parlors” that were being run out of residential neighborhoods in Winston-Salem.

Detectives say that Li Huang and Chongmei Wei were operating multiple illegal massage parlors in North Carolina including in Winston-Salem, Gastonia, Indian Trail, Charlotte, Greensboro as well as Columbia and Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Li Huang and Chongmei Wei were charged with continuing a criminal enterprise and promoting prostitution as the sheriff’s office worked with neighboring law enforcement agencies as well at the District Attorney’s office.

Li Huang, 49, was arrested in Rock Hill on Sept. 22. Chongmei Wei, 59, is still wanted for felony promotion of prostitution and felony continuing a criminal enterprise.

Huang was given a $15,000 bond.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says that the investigation was a “collaborative effort” between multiple law enforcement, including Union County Sheriff’s Office, Greensboro Police Department, Rock Hill Police Department, SLED, Homeland Security Investigation, Gastonia Police Department, and the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Special Victim Unit.