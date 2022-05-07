COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Midlands Crimestoppers need the public’s help identifying two suspects involved in an armed robbery at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

The University of South Carolina Division Law Enforcement & Safety said the robbery happened near Davis and Petigru Colleges after 10 p.m. on April 22.

The victim was walking towards the Russell House when he was approached by two men from behind according to Crimestoppers. One of the men presented what the victim believed to be a gun and demanded money.

The victim gave his cash to the men and the men told him not to call the police as they fled north on foot, Crimestoppers said.

Two USC suspects (Courtesy of University of South Carolina Division of Law Enforcement & Safety)

The law enforcement and safety department said video surveillance near a parking garage captured the suspects minutes after the robbery.

The Columbia Police Department said investigators are working to determine if the same suspects committed a similar armed robbery in the area on April 22.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or has information about the robbery is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (888) 274-6372.

Crimestoppers said a $1,000 reward is being offered for any tip that leads to an arrest.