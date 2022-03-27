CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – SWAT and police are no longer responding to an incident at a Concord apartment complex Sunday afternoon, according to the Concord Police Department.

CPD responded to a barricaded subject around 12 p.m. at the Summerlin Apartments off Warren Coleman Boulevard.

The complex was evacuated and residents of the apartment complex were asked to shelter in place.

Police announced the situation was resolved shortly after 4 p.m.

This was an isolated incident and there is no danger or threat to the public.