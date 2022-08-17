CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old male in connection with a deadly shooting at a downtown Charleston apartment complex.

The individual was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of Murder and one count of Armed Robbery.

CPD officers responded to the Bridgeview Apartments off North Romney Street around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 12 after receiving 911 calls of a shooting.

Officers found Jasmine Benjamin, 31, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Benjamin died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.