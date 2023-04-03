GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 15-year-old was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly shooting at his adoptive mother’s vehicle.

According to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the mother told deputies she had returned home from church when her adopted son fired a rifle at her driver’s side window.

The woman received non-life-threatening injuries from flying glass.

She returned to the church, where she was met by law enforcement and emergency medical personnel.

An investigation revealed that bullets had been fired into the unoccupied Rose Hill Road House house before his mother’s arrival.

Officials recovered three firearms in the yard alone.

The teenage suspect was taken into custody without incident.