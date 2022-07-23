ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – One teen was charged with arson, and another with misdemeanor larceny, after the two set greeting cards on fire inside a Rocky Mount Harris Teeter Friday night, police said.

Harris Teeter employees worked to extinguish a small fire inside the 3679 Sunset Avenue store location in Rocky Mount at about 4 p.m. Friday after a 14- and 15-year-old began lighting greeting cards on fire, police said.

The fire was out before the Rocky Mount Fire Department, Police Department and Nash County EMS arrived, but due to smoke, EMS still treated a worker for “breathing difficulties,” officials said.

Officers said the 15-year-old remained at the Harris Teeter and was taken into custody, but the 14-year-old fled before police arrival. However, he was quickly located and detained.

Rocky Mount police have charged the 15-year-old with misdemeanor larceny and charged the 14-year-old with first-degree arson and obstruction.

The Harris Teeter was evacuated and closed but has since reopened as of 7:45 p.m.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Rocky Mount Fire Department are investigating this incident.