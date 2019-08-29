Help tell SCDOT which roads need work

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – After years of debate over how our roads look, it’s time to look ahead. The Department of Transportation is already planning for its next round of improvements.

In the next 20 years, the South Carolina Department of Transportation is hoping to transform roads in to roads that accommodate different modes of transportation, including personal vehicles, public transportation and bicycles

It’s called the Multimodal Transportation Plan 2040. It is the state’s transportation blueprint for the next 20 years.

“The plan encompasses our freight plan our transit plan and numerous other plans and covers all modes of transportation,” SCDOT Director of Planning Brent Rewis.

The plan analyzes the current state of South Carolina roads while presenting options for change. Change that would enhance the roads for bikes, cars, public transportation and freight

“Over the last 10 years, the state has grown 10 percent. The growth has been causing a lot of congestion, along with the growing freight in the area. So what we’re preliminary seeing in our study is the need for congestion,” Rewis said.

To bring this plan to fruition, the department of transportation needs your help.

The department is encouraging you to complete a survey. The survey must be completed by Aug. 31.

The survey asks residents to prioritize infrastructure projects and how you would like to see the state’s money spent.

“You’ll have $100 and well ask you where would you spend that $100. So it kind of helps us, gives us platform to say this is what the public wants us to spend our money on,” Rewis said.