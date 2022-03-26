COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Temporary benefits for participants in South Carolina’s Women, Infants and Children program will be extended through September.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control said Friday WIC’s temporary increase of cash value benefits for fruit and vegetable purchases will now end Sept. 30.

The increase was set to expire March 31. The increase will continue to be $24 per month for child participants; $43 for pregnant and postpartum participants and $47 for breastfeeding participants.

Standard cash value benefits range from $9 to $11 per month. In South Carolina, over 600 businesses are authorized WIC retailers.