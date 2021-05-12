Tenn. flag flies from NC Capitol as new movie filmed in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Tennessee’s flag could be seen waving from atop the Capitol Tuesday – but the one in North Carolina.

The flag was unfurled from the building in downtown Raleigh on Tuesday for a movie being filmed this week at the 1840 Greek Revival-style building.

The Department of Administration granted permission to the filmmakers of the “Evolution of Nate Gibson” to fly the Tennessee flag for one day only.

The film features actors Marcia Gay Harden, Diane Ladd and Charlie Rowe.

The old Capitol once housed offices of the governor, the Supreme Court and the House and Senate chambers.

Many of the governor’s offices remain inside today.

