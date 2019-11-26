Tennessee will have troopers every 20 miles on I-40 over Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are driving on Interstate 40 over the Thanksgiving holidays, slow down.

There will be state troopers every 20 miles of the interstate in Tennessee.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol, as well as law enforcement authorities in states along I-40, are taking similar actions.

Here are the details:

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will assign troopers every 20 miles on Interstate 40 for 12-hour shifts on the busiest travel days of the weekend:

Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 10 a.m.to 10 p.m.

And Sunday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“The loss of life is never easy, especially when that loss could have been avoided,” THP Colonel Dereck R. Stewart said.

“The pain remains for a lifetime,” Stewart said. “That is why I am making a commitment to increase our trooper presence not only on the I-40 corridor, but on all major Tennessee roadways.

“We encourage the public to make safe choices when traveling on our Tennessee roadways. Stay off your phone and don’t drive distracted, wear your seatbelt, and don’t drive distracted, wear your seatbelt, and do not drive impaired.”

During your travels across Tennessee, if you require highway assistance please dial 847 (THP). This will connect you to a THP dispatcher.

