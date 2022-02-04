‘There’s just no place like home’; families head home after Winston-Salem officials lift evacuation

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of families are thankful to be home after days of staying in hotels and shelters after being evacuated by fire crews due to the risk of exposure to hazardous chemicals.

Thursday evening, Winston Salem City Officials allowed families past the perimeter of the evacuation point that was set Monday night.

Officials reduced the evacuation zone around the Weaver Fertilizer Pant from one mile to 1/8 of a mile, or 660 feet, Thursday evening, and residents like Doreen Payne said the timing couldn’t have been better.

“It was really good, to just come back home,” said Payne.

Payne said the evacuation came out of nowhere and left them with little time to get prepared or figure out what to do.

“It was the first part of the month, so bills are due, and we are trying to determine if we want to spend money on a hotel and impact upcoming bills or do, we just spend the time with family,” said Payne.

Payne said when firefighters warned them to leave the area, she chose to stay at her daughter’s home.

Payne said not all her neighbors were able to evacuate Monday night. She said her elderly neighbors didn’t have the accessibility to leave the house as quickly as her family.

Payne said, during the evacuation, she did make sure to check on them every day to make sure they were okay.

“I was really concerned about what would they do? They do have children, but one is not local, and so, daily I would check on them, just to make sure that they were doing fine,” said Payne.

Payne said she understood the need to evacuate but said she was happy to be back at home safe in her bed.