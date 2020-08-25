Thousands cash in after NC’s Pick 4 drawing turns up all 9’s

Winners wait in line to claim their prizes Monday at the N.C. Education Lottery’s Raleigh claim center, August 25, 2020. (From: NC Education Lottery)

RALEIGH, NC (WSPA) – North Carolina Education Lottery will be paying out a record $9.2 million after Carolina Pick 4 drawing turned up all 9’s.

Monday night’s 9-9-9-9 drawing produced 2,574 winning tickets which added up to the most ever won in a single drawing for the game.

The game’s top prize of $5,000 will go to 1,303 winning $1 tickets while 1,095 50 cent tickets will earn a $2,500 prize.

The odds of matching all four numbers in a Pick 4 drawing are 1 in 10,000.

People from across the state waited in line at lottery claim centers to get their prizes.

One winner told the NC Education Lottery that they will use their winnings to pay bills while another said she was going to buy new tires for her car.

Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.

The previous record for biggest payout in a single Pick 4 drawing was June 22, 2019 when 0-0-0-0 paid out $7.8 million.