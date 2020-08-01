Thousands of SC residents could face eviction now that federal protections have ended

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- South Carolina advocacy groups and lawmakers are trying to figure out how to help residents now that eviction protections have ended.

South Carolina had one of the highest eviction rates in the country before the coronavirus pandemic and now that a federal moratorium on evictions has ended, many are wondering what the next steps are for South Carolinians.

“Come August 24th, homes that were covered by a moratorium that will no longer be.” said Adam Protheroe with the SC Appleseed Justice Center.

A federal moratorium that protected renters from eviction put in place back in March has now expired. The expiration of that protection coupled with the end of additional unemployment benefits has many cocnerned about the health and safety of thousands of South Carolina residents.

Rep. Marvin Pendarvis explained, “We see that this virus is disproportionately from a health and economic stand point effecting African American communities and many of these tenants are in that demographic. I’m concerned about tenants who are going to be faced with the decision to be on the streets and further transmit this virus.”

Before the federal moratorium went into effect, a state level protection was enacted that covered all properties. That expired in May and has yet to be renewed.

So what’s available for tenants who may now find that eviction slip on their door?

Protheroe outlined the main option. “Rental assistance to tenants in need. Obviously, that goes to the benefit of the tenant who can stay in their home, but it benefits the landlord because they get money and can do what they need to do with that.”

This moratorium only applied to federally backed housing.

Because of that many South Carolina residents may have already been faced with eviction

The state did receive $5 million in funding to help with rental assistance, but lawmakers say that money will have to be increased.