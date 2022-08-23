SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — An opinion survey released by South Carolina’s Department of Education shows how well parents, teachers and students are satisfied with their public high school.

The survey, recorded in 2021, shows what people thought of their high school’s learning environment; physical and social environment; and school-home relationships.

In Spartanburg, Dorman High School ranked the highest in parent satisfaction. Chesnee High School rated the highest in teacher satisfaction. Chapman rated the highest in student satisfaction, according to the survey.

Parents were least satisfied with the home-school relationship at James F. Byrnes High School; parents were also the most unsatisfied with the learning environment at the same school.

In Greenville, parents were most satisfied with the learning environment at Blue Ridge High School. Parents were the most satisfied with the educational environment at Greer, Travelers Rest and Wade Hampton High Schools, according to the survey.

Parents were least satisfied with the school-home relationship at Blue Ridge and Hillcrest High Schools. Students were least satisfied with the physical and social environment at Berea High School. Students were also least satisfied with the learning environment at the same school, according to the survey.