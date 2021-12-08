Training chief: SC officers cheated by speeding up videos

Associated Press

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — The head of South Carolina’s police training academy said officers in about 20 agencies across the state cheated on mandatory training by watching sped up videos on handling criminal domestic violence cases.

Criminal Justice Academy Director Jackie Swindle told WPDE-TV in Florence that the academy discovered the deception from an officers’ Facebook group.

Swindler said speeding up the videos is not only dishonest and unethical, but also a safety risk because the officers could miss key procedures or legal information.

This time, the academy notified the police agencies where the officers cheated and allowed them to handle their own discipline.

Swindler said next time the academy could directly revoke an officer’s law enforcement certification.

