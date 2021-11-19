Travel experts reminds South Carolinians to be patient ahead of busy travel week

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Whether it’s eased restrictions, an increase in vaccinations or making up for 2020, South Carolina travel experts are warning travelers to be patient while traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The baggage carousels are turning and the luggage is rolling into a more traditional Thanksgiving holiday.

“I’m flying to Oklahoma,” said Erica Reed who was waiting for her flight at GSP Airport.

“We were just home last year, I think we had a few family that were right around there but we’re traveling back here. Our daughter is a freshman at Clemson so we’re en route to see her this year,” said Todd Sommerfeld who landed at GSP from Iowa.

Travelers like Todd Sommerfeld are back in the air after spending last year’s Thanksgiving at home. He’s not alone.

“We’re looking at about 80% of our traffic from this time in 2019 but we are up more than 100% from what we had in 2020,” said Communications Manager at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, Michelle Newman.

Michelle Newman with the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport said the buzz of the terminal is back again and they’re bracing for that to grow even more over the next couple of days. That’s why she is reminding flyers to get there early, about two hours before your flight.

It’s not just the airports bracing for a busy week ahead.

“We expect that about 750,000 South Carolinians are going to be traveling 50 miles or more from home and 90% of those or more, we estimate are going to be doing so with the road trips,” said Tiffany Wright with AAA Carolinas.

Tiffany Wright with AAA Carolinas told us, this year is going to be a big one for drivers. She is warning, be prepared for congestion and delays. That’s why she and Newman at the airport, are encouraging you to be patient this Thanksgiving holiday.

Wright said before you go on a road trip, make sure your car is in good condition, especially if you haven’t driven it a long distance since the pandemic started. Of course, she said to prepare for higher gas prices.

If you’re flying, don’t forget a mask.

It’s worth noting, at GSP International Airport you can now pre-book parking ahead of time and shuttle operations are back up and running to get you to the terminal quicker.