CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A trial date has been set for disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh in the deaths of his wife and son.

Murdaugh was indicted for his role in the June 2021 murders of his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul by a grand jury back in July.

Documents from state law enforcement officials show both Margaret and Paul were shot to death at their family property in the Islandton community of Colleton County on the night of July 7, 2021.

Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh told News 2 the trial is expected to begin on January 30, 2023, and will last for about three weeks, through February 17.

The trial will take place in Colleton County before Judge Clifton Newman.

Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh issued the following statement:

“We appreciate the Court accommodating our request for a speedy trial. Alex is looking forward to his day in court and we are confident that he will be acquitted after an impartial Colleton County jury considers all the evidence. Alex continues to hope that everyone responsible for Maggie and Paul’s death will eventually be brought to justice.”

Murdaugh appeared before Judge Newman in a bond hearing on July 20th. That bond was denied. He remains locked up at a Columbia-area jail where he was being housed on unrelated charges for stealing money from clients.