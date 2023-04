BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – SLED is investigating after a state trooper was shot along US 78 early Sunday morning.

According to the S.C. Department of Public Safety, a trooper was shot after initiating a traffic stop on US 78 around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The trooper was transported for medical attention.

DPS will provide additional details as the investigation continues.

SLED is investigating the incident.