SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The third named storm of the season officially formed off the coast of South Carolina Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service National Hurricane Center issued a statement at 5 a.m. stating Tropical Depression Three had strengthened to become Tropical Storm Colin.

According to the NWS, Colin is expected to bring heavy rain, gusty winds and a threat of rip currents. The coastal areas of the Carolinas will mainly be affected but the impacts are not expected to be significant.

The tropical storm is expected to spread northeastward from the coast of South Carolina across the coast of North Carolina into Sunday afternoon according to the hurricane center.

Tropical Storm Colin (Source: National Weather Service NHC)

The NHC said areas of heavy rainfall may result in localized flash flooding across portions of coastal South and North Carolina through Sunday morning.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for portions of the South Carolina and North Carolina coasts.