Tropical Storm Danny makes landfall along South Carolina coast

UPDATE: Tropical Storm Danny made landfall just north of Hilton Head Island on Pritchards Island, South Carolina just before 8 p.m.

There will be hit and miss showers as Tropical Storm Danny passes to our south.

Minimal impacts with isolated pockets of heavy rain and a few strong gusts up to 20 mph possible.

Rainfall totals will be less than a half an inch, with isolated higher amounts possible.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s in the Upstate, and around 80 in the mountains.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The fourth named storm of the season officially formed off the coast of South Carolina on Monday afternoon.

The National Hurricane Center issued an updated statement at 3 p.m., an hour after its regularly-scheduled 2 p.m. advisory, to say Tropical Depression Four had strengthened to become Tropical Storm Danny.

“Doppler radar data from Charleston, South Carolina, along with preliminary data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft, indicate that the depression has strengthened and is now Tropical Storm Danny,” the update said.

As of 3 p.m., Danny is about 60 miles east-southeast of Beaufort, South Carolina and 45 miles south-southeast of Charleston. Maximum sustained winds are at 40 mph and, according to the NHC, a weather station at Folly Beach recently reported a wind gust of 41 mph.

The tropical storm is expected to continue its current west-northwest movement and should make landfall along the coast of South Carolina later Monday night. Danny could bring heavy rainfall to coastal South Carolina and Georgia, and inland across Georgia and into Alabama. The NHC says isolated flooding is possible across urban areas of the coasts of South Carolina and Georgia.

A tropical storm warning is in effect in South Carolina from Edisto Beach to South Santee River. Tropical storm warnings mean tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area within the next 12 hours.