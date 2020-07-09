Tropical Storm Fay forms off the coast of North Carolina

(WSPA) – Tropical Storm Fay has formed off of the coast of North Carolina, Thursday afternoon.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Fay has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour and is located about 40 miles northeast of Cape Hatteras.

The storm is headed north at around seven miles per hour.

Fay is expected to bring gusty winds along with locally heavy rain from the North Carolina coast to the mid-Atlantic and southern New England over the next few days.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for coastal areas from New Jersey to Rhode Island.