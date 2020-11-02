Trump’s lead in SC cut in half from 2016, poll says, while Black support grows

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – President Donald Trump’s support from South Carolina’s Black voters has more than doubled since 2016, according to a new poll from East Carolina University.

Pollsters interviewed 763 likely voters in South Carolina between October 24 and 25.

Ten percent of African American voters support Trump’s re-election, the poll said. Exit polls indicate 4% of Black voters in South Carolina supported Trump in 2016.

Researchers found former Vice President Joe Biden had the support of 87% of Black voters.

Biden also leads with college-educated voters, 50% to 43%. President Trump leads with voters who didn’t attend college, 59% to 38%.

Pollsters at East Carolina University described Trump as the “clear favorite to win South Carolina again” with 51% support compared to 44% for Biden.